Kendall And Kylie Jenner Deny Accusations Of Halting Payments To Factory Workers, The Public Demands Receipts

Kendall + Kylie is under scrutiny.

Published 3 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Uh-oh! It looks like members of the KarJenner camp are once again under public scrutiny for their business practices.

According to Teen Vogue, earlier this week Kendall and Kylie Jenner were called out by Instagram fashion justice account, Diet Prada for reportedly stopping payments to the factory that produces their collaborative fashion line, Kendall + Kylie.

74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) during the Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment Golden Globes After Party Sponsored by Chrysler held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.
(Photo: Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“Former 'billionaire' Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall's clothing brand won't pay its factory,” served as the headline on the lengthy Instagram post filled with allegations.

The post that was set live on June 22 and cited articles by Indy100 and Remake has since been deleted.

“It’s no secret that COVID-19 has hit people of color the hardest. In the context of fashion, brands and retailers have en masse canceled produced and in production orders dating as far back as February, evoking the force majeure contract clause to leave them scot-free and without any liability to suppliers," Remake, a non-profit against exploitation in fashion, wrote on June 1.

They continued, “As a result, factories are facing a severe liquidity crunch, with the women who make our clothes placed in the most vulnerable situation. No longer receiving pay, despite having already done the work, these women are quite literally at risk of starving to death.”

The famous sisters deny accusations of not paying the factory. 

“The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by Canada Inc. The brand does not produce in Bangladesh. So [these allegations are] not accurate,” a representative for Kylie told Teen Vogue.

<<enter caption here>> at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Kylie’s rep also clarified the business relationship between Canada Inc. and Global Brands Group stating it has been “several years” since their working relationship.

“There was a past relationship with CAA-GBG years ago. Canada Inc. worked with them in a sales capacity for Europe and South America for sales only,” the rep shared. 

According to the rep, Remake has been notified of this and “has taken the brand down from the site and is in the process of deleting their current social media posts.”

Diet Prada followed up on their original post with the new information about the international apparel company:

View this post on Instagram

REPOSTING because we couldn’t edit the original any further and y’all seemed to get a kick out of Kylie juxtaposed with “Former ‘billionaire’” lol. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’ve been contacted by reps from @kendallandkylie who’ve refuted the allegations that the brand is not paying its factories, as reported in multiple media outlets over the last week. They stated the following in an e-mail: “The brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc. not GBG and we are not currently producing in Bangladesh using Global Brands Group.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As of now, Global Brands Group still lists Kendall + Kylie under their “Brands” section on their website. It’s unclear at what point they may have changed licensees and manufacturers. A quick search of 3072541 Canada Inc. led to a closed business page, but searching in conjunction with “Kendall and Kylie” you’ll find ties to the brand. Some early press from 2015, and some 2018 legal filings from a lawsuit filed by a photographer against the sisters for using Tupac Shakur’s image—remember that? Never forget that they printed their own faces and logos over photos of deceased iconic musicians and tried to charge $125 for them lol, but anyways… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re awaiting comment from Mostafiz Uddin, a manufacturer for Global Brands who has been very vocal in the news the past week about his cancelled orders. Dieters, what are your thoughts? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • #kendallandkylie #kendallxkylie #kyliejenner #payup #kendalljenner #kylieskin #kyliecosmetics #highgloss #dietprada

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on

Was Kendall and Kylie’s relationship with the Global Brands Group misidentified? It seems that way. However, Remake is eager to get direct answers from the social media influencers’ brand about their garment makers—despite threats of legal actions.

“On June 11, we shared with you that Global Brands Group (affiliated to KENDALL + KYLIE on their website up until TODAY), had refused to pay garment workers for orders produced in February + March following a drop in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Remake shared in a statement posted on Instagram.

“One day later, the KENDALL + KYLIE brand Instagram account shared their intent, to ‘better our industry and better each other’ which was ironic given the lack of response or commitment to #PayUp.”

View this post on Instagram

/ Remake has always believed in providing a platform to advocate for vulnerable garment makers, who most often are Black and Brown women. ⠀ We launched our #PayUp campaign to hold fashion brands accountable during COVID-19 and to make sure that they pay factories for produced orders -- without this payment, many of the women who make our clothes face homelessness and starvation. ⠀ On June 11, we shared with you that Global Brands Group (affiliated to KENDALL + KYLIE on their website up until TODAY), had refused to pay garment workers for orders produced in February + March following a drop in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ⠀ ⠀ One day later, the KENDALL + KYLIE brand Instagram account shared their intent, to “better our industry and better each other” which was ironic given the lack of response or commitment to #PayUp. ⠀ Over the last week, others have amplified Kendall and Kylie’s lack of action (@diet_prada). As many look up to the sisters and brand, we expect for them to lead by example and stand behind their words that they support women. ⠀ Today, we received word from a KENDALL + KYLIE representative that they do not have “current” orders with Global Brands Group and will pursue legal action if we didn’t remove our posts and apologize. ⠀ 🤔 We ask: do KENDALL + KYLIE know who makes their label? And if the women have been paid during the crisis? ⠀ Until we receive clear answers from the team that KENDALL + KYLIE have proof they paid garment makers, we will not back down. ⠀ ⠀ If KENDALL + KYLIE really support women then why threaten legal action against a non-profit for women BY women and disable comments? ⠀ We invite them to dialogue w/ us to learn more about the women who bring their label to life. ⠀ — ⠀ Help us hold them accountable: ⠀ ‼️COMMENT on @kendallandkylie post + EMAIL 📧 info@kendall-kylie.com asking for answers ⠀ 📝 SIGN our @changedotorg petition (🔗 in bio) to demand brands #PayUP ⠀ ‼️ To KENDALL + KYLIE’s retail partners (@amazon, @amazonfashion, @ashleystewart, @asos, @bloomingdales, @lebscom, @macys, @neimanmarcus, @nordstrom, @revolve, @saks, @shopbop) why do you carry a brand that is not transparent + supportive of women?

A post shared by 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 (@remakeourworld) on

“Today, [Remake] received word from a KENDALL + KYLIE representative that they do not have ‘current’ orders with Global Brands Group and will pursue legal action if we didn’t remove our posts and apologize," the fashion movement continued.

"We ask: do KENDALL + KYLIE know who makes their label? And if the women have been paid during the crisis? Until we receive clear answers from the team that KENDALL + KYLIE have proof they paid garment makers, we will not back down.”

Kendall and Kylie have yet to make a public statement.

(Photo: Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

