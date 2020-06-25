Kendall And Kylie Jenner Deny Accusations Of Halting Payments To Factory Workers, The Public Demands Receipts

Written by BET Staff

Uh-oh! It looks like members of the KarJenner camp are once again under public scrutiny for their business practices. According to Teen Vogue, earlier this week Kendall and Kylie Jenner were called out by Instagram fashion justice account, Diet Prada for reportedly stopping payments to the factory that produces their collaborative fashion line, Kendall + Kylie.

(Photo: Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)















“Former 'billionaire' Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall's clothing brand won't pay its factory,” served as the headline on the lengthy Instagram post filled with allegations. The post that was set live on June 22 and cited articles by Indy100 and Remake has since been deleted. “It’s no secret that COVID-19 has hit people of color the hardest. In the context of fashion, brands and retailers have en masse canceled produced and in production orders dating as far back as February, evoking the force majeure contract clause to leave them scot-free and without any liability to suppliers," Remake, a non-profit against exploitation in fashion, wrote on June 1. They continued, “As a result, factories are facing a severe liquidity crunch, with the women who make our clothes placed in the most vulnerable situation. No longer receiving pay, despite having already done the work, these women are quite literally at risk of starving to death.” The famous sisters deny accusations of not paying the factory. “The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by Canada Inc. The brand does not produce in Bangladesh. So [these allegations are] not accurate,” a representative for Kylie told Teen Vogue.

(Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)















Kylie’s rep also clarified the business relationship between Canada Inc. and Global Brands Group stating it has been “several years” since their working relationship. “There was a past relationship with CAA-GBG years ago. Canada Inc. worked with them in a sales capacity for Europe and South America for sales only,” the rep shared. According to the rep, Remake has been notified of this and “has taken the brand down from the site and is in the process of deleting their current social media posts.” Diet Prada followed up on their original post with the new information about the international apparel company:

Was Kendall and Kylie’s relationship with the Global Brands Group misidentified? It seems that way. However, Remake is eager to get direct answers from the social media influencers’ brand about their garment makers—despite threats of legal actions. “On June 11, we shared with you that Global Brands Group (affiliated to KENDALL + KYLIE on their website up until TODAY), had refused to pay garment workers for orders produced in February + March following a drop in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Remake shared in a statement posted on Instagram. “One day later, the KENDALL + KYLIE brand Instagram account shared their intent, to ‘better our industry and better each other’ which was ironic given the lack of response or commitment to #PayUp.”

“Today, [Remake] received word from a KENDALL + KYLIE representative that they do not have ‘current’ orders with Global Brands Group and will pursue legal action if we didn’t remove our posts and apologize," the fashion movement continued. "We ask: do KENDALL + KYLIE know who makes their label? And if the women have been paid during the crisis? Until we receive clear answers from the team that KENDALL + KYLIE have proof they paid garment makers, we will not back down.” Kendall and Kylie have yet to make a public statement.