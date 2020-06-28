BET Awards 2020: Jennifer Hudson Dazzles In Velvet Reem Acra Gown

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Jennifer Hudson dazzled in an elegant emerald-green evening gown at the 2020 BET Awards.
Highlighting the beauty of being “Young, Gifted & Black,” the talented performer looked amazing in the custom Reem Acra dress that featured a stunning embellished neckline.
Keep scrolling to see more highlights from the heartwarming performance celebrating #BlackBoyJoy and #BlackGirlMagic.
(Photo: BET)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS