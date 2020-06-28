BET Awards 2020: Jennifer Hudson Dazzles In Velvet Reem Acra Gown

Jennifer Hudson Performs At The BET Awards 2020

See the emerald-green gown for a performance that left us speechless.

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jennifer Hudson dazzled in an elegant emerald-green evening gown at the 2020 BET Awards.

Highlighting the beauty of being “Young, Gifted & Black,” the talented performer looked amazing in the custom Reem Acra dress that featured a stunning embellished neckline.

Keep scrolling to see more highlights from the heartwarming performance celebrating #BlackBoyJoy and #BlackGirlMagic.

BET Awards 2020 - Jennifer Hudson performance. (Photo: BET)
(Photo: BET)
BET Awards 2020 - Jennifer Hudson performance. (Photo: BET)
(Photo: BET)
BET Awards 2020 - Jennifer Hudson performance. (Photo: BET)
(Photo: BET)

(Photo: BET)

