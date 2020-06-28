BET AWARDS 2020: Lil Wayne Wears $725 Balenciaga Sneakers For Tribute To Kobe Bryant Performance

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Lil Wayne put on quite a performance at the 2020 BET Awards!
The superstar rapper poured his heart out in a touching tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Wayne kept it simple and powerful, performing in a white, collared shirt, and black leather pants with “Mamba” and “Kobe” in bright lights behind him.
Bryant has been a huge influence on the New Orleans rapper. Back in May, he said, “He’s inspired not only songs, but he’s inspired me in life in general.”
Lil Tunechi wore a ton of bling and a pair of white and black Balenciaga trainers ($725)
Get the cool kicks below!
(Photo courtesy of BET)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS