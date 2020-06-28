BET AWARDS 2020: Lil Wayne Wears $725 Balenciaga Sneakers For Tribute To Kobe Bryant Performance

Bet Awards 2020: Lil Wayne Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant

BET AWARDS 2020: Lil Wayne Wears $725 Balenciaga Sneakers For Tribute To Kobe Bryant Performance

The rapper wore leather pants, an oversized shirt and plenty of diamonds too.

Published 5 hours ago

Lil Wayne put on quite a performance at the 2020 BET Awards!

The superstar rapper poured his heart out in a touching tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Wayne kept it simple and powerful, performing in a white, collared shirt, and black leather pants with “Mamba” and “Kobe” in bright lights behind him. 

BET Awards 2020 - Lil Wayne Kobe performance. (Photo: BET)

Bryant has been a huge influence on the New Orleans rapper. Back in May, he said, “He’s inspired not only songs, but he’s inspired me in life in general.”

Lil Tunechi wore a ton of bling and a pair of white and black Balenciaga trainers ($725)

Get the cool kicks below! 

BET Awards 2020 - Lil Wayne Kobe performance. (Photo: BET)
Balenciaga Speed LT slip-on trainers $725
Balenciaga Speed LT slip-on trainers $725
(Photo: Balenciaga)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo courtesy of BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style