BET Awards 2020: Megan Thee Stallion Wears Teeny Tiny Black Leather Shorts And A Feather Bolero For Socially Distant Performance

Megan Thee Stallion put on for all of the hotties tonight at the 2020 BET Awards!
Our favorite hot girl showed up and served us major bawdy for her smoking hot performance to this summer's anthem 'Savage.' Meg stunned in teeny tiny Black leather shorts, a leather crop top, and gold harness. She wore a feather bolero and a 30-inch wig to compliment the look.
Meg's girls wore an array of animal prints with leather chaps. The ladies gave us western vibes while hitting every beat in the middle of the desert.
Heating up the desert, the “Hot Girl” rapper left very little to the imagination in this look! Effortlessly flexing her abs and ass(ets) for all to see, the H-Town Hottie left us speechless.
See shots from Meg's performance below!
(Photo courtesy of BET)
