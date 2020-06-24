Khloe Kardashian Models Gold Bikini To Announce Good American Swim Collection

Good American dropped its first-ever swim line and co-founder Khloe Kardashian smoking hot as she models some of the designs.

Since launching back in 2016 in size-inclusive denim and bodysuits line, the brand has continued to expand its body-positive message into other activewear, and now swim!

On Tuesday, June 24, the brand launched Good Swim just in time for summer. Maintaining their body confident approach, each suit was designed with women of all shapes and sizes in mind.

Some styles are high waist and have extra support to create a flattering, smooth fit. Bikinis also include a range of options for tops and bottoms to help ensure a more customized fit to help women feel their best.

Besides swimsuits, there are tons of stylish cover-ups, such as flowy kimono style robes, sexy sarongs, and belts. 

The collection includes 30 styles, with prices ranging from $29 – $139

