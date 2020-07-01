Finally Beyoncé Shows Off Her Full $2k Gown That She Wore For The Virtual BET Awards

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Beyoncé's "Halo" is shining through her charity work with her BEYGOOD foundation.
On Sunday, the 24-time Grammy winner was honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual BET Awards, presented by Michelle Obama.
"Your voices are being heard, and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech. "We have one more thing we have to do to walk in our true power because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections and primaries happening in states across the country. We have to vote like our life depends on it because it does. So please continue to be the change you want to see. Thank you everyone who took the time to speak in that beautiful presentation, and thank you BET for this honor. It means so much to me, especially coming from y'all. God bless you, and goodnight."
Bey's glam was gorgeous, but the hive couldn't help but wonder what she was wearing since the full look wasn't visible in her acceptance speech video. But thankfully, stylist Zerina Akers shared the details on Instagram.
Our 'Queen,' wore a velvet and tulle, high-low Alessandra Rich gown with floor-grazing ruffles, a bow at the waist, and three crystalized buttons. Bey added mesh gloves and, peeking out from underneath her dress; we spotted her crystalized ankle-strap sandals by Guiseppe Zanotti.
She pulled the stunning look together with pure glam by Nakia Collins and Rokael Beauty along with a crystal-adorned choker also by Alessandra Rich. We must say, the hive approves of this look!
If you have $2000 to spare, you can score the gown and choker!
(Photo: BET)
