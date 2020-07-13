Kim Kardashian Braves The LA Summer Heat In Two All Leather Outfits Before Escaping To The Dominican Republic With Kanye West

Written by Tweety Elitou

While Kanye West begins to make waves with his 2020 presidential run, his wife Kim Kardashian is setting the internet ablaze with her sexy leather fashions.

Braving the smoldering hot weather in Los Angeles, Kim was recently spotted by paparazzi wearing a sleeveless leather jumpsuit that commanded attention. Albeit the leather look featured an extremely low neckline and a hemline that stopped at the knee, the reality star looked hotter than ever when she completed the look with knee-high suede boots in July!

ICYMI: This isn't the first leather look Kim sported as of recent. On Sunday (July 5), the Keep Up With The Kardashians reality star posted this photo on Instagram rocking a fiery leather look and bold red hair.

Wearing sexy leather pants by Helmut Lang and a matching midriff by Rick Owens, the beauty mogul gave her millions of social media fans a glimpse of her extremely toned midsection. It’s no denying the 39-year-old mother of four looked amazing in the two-piece set, which she accessorized with white Yeezy snakeskin boots and dark oval sunglasses.

In case you were wondering, Kim’s love for red doesn’t serve as a clue to the political party her rapper husband is afflicted with. RELATED | Kanye West Reveals Why He No Longer Supports Donald Trump And Is An Anti-Vaxxer

While chatting with Forbes, Kanye revealed he is running on the “Birthday Party” ticket. Why? His reasoning is simple. “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday,” he shared.