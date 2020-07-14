Lauren London Calls For Unity And Justice As She Continues Nipsey Hussle's Legacy In New Puma Campaign

Lauren London

Lauren London Calls For Unity And Justice As She Continues Nipsey Hussle's Legacy In New Puma Campaign

As we all know, “the marathon continues.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Lauren London is on a mission to ensure the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle's, legacy lives on.

After a successful collaboration last year, Lauren has once teamed up with Puma again to bring fans the highly sought after Puma x The Marathon Clothing collection in honor of the late rapper.

She posted a new photo to her Instagram page with a caption that read: "ime for Change.
Time for Justice.#Unity #oneteam @puma"

In the photo, Lauren is modeling black leggings and a matching top along with a pair of white and red Puma sneakers. 

We're glad that she is continuing Nipsey's legacy. As we all know, “the marathon continues.”

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style