Lauren London Calls For Unity And Justice As She Continues Nipsey Hussle's Legacy In New Puma Campaign

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Lauren London is on a mission to ensure the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle's, legacy lives on.
After a successful collaboration last year, Lauren has once teamed up with Puma again to bring fans the highly sought after Puma x The Marathon Clothing collection in honor of the late rapper.
She posted a new photo to her Instagram page with a caption that read: "ime for Change.
Time for Justice.#Unity #oneteam @puma"
In the photo, Lauren is modeling black leggings and a matching top along with a pair of white and red Puma sneakers.
We're glad that she is continuing Nipsey's legacy. As we all know, “the marathon continues.”
(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
