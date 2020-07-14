Lauren London Calls For Unity And Justice As She Continues Nipsey Hussle's Legacy In New Puma Campaign

Lauren London is on a mission to ensure the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle's, legacy lives on.

After a successful collaboration last year, Lauren has once teamed up with Puma again to bring fans the highly sought after Puma x The Marathon Clothing collection in honor of the late rapper.

She posted a new photo to her Instagram page with a caption that read: "ime for Change.

Time for Justice.#Unity #oneteam @puma"