Brandy Wears Vibrant Yellow Gown From Bahraini Designer Mansoori

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Brandy is back and looking smoking hot in her latest pictures!
The R&B superstar is gearing up to release new music and debuted a new promotional photos to go along with it. Brandy looked stunning posing a yellow tulle gown by Monsoori along with a gold belt and accessories.
"Adding a little yellow to your timeline 💛. Preorder #B7 now," she captioned the photo.
The 'Baby Mama' singer was glowing with yellow eyeshadow and golden brown tresses pulled back.
See the breathtaking photo below!
We can'e wait to hear her new album!
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
