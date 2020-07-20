Brandy Wears Vibrant Yellow Gown From Bahraini Designer Mansoori

Brandy

Brandy Wears Vibrant Yellow Gown From Bahraini Designer Mansoori

She's back with new music and stunning new photos!

Published 11 hours ago

Brandy is back and looking smoking hot in her latest pictures!

The R&B superstar is gearing up to release new music and debuted a new promotional photos to go along with it. Brandy looked stunning posing a yellow tulle gown by Monsoori along with a gold belt and accessories. 

"Adding a little yellow to your timeline 💛. Preorder #B7 now," she captioned the photo.

The 'Baby Mama' singer was glowing with yellow eyeshadow and golden brown tresses pulled back. 

See the breathtaking photo below!

We can'e wait to hear her new album!

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style