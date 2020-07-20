Brandy Wears Vibrant Yellow Gown From Bahraini Designer Mansoori

Brandy is back and looking smoking hot in her latest pictures!

The R&B superstar is gearing up to release new music and debuted a new promotional photos to go along with it. Brandy looked stunning posing a yellow tulle gown by Monsoori along with a gold belt and accessories.

"Adding a little yellow to your timeline 💛. Preorder #B7 now," she captioned the photo.

The 'Baby Mama' singer was glowing with yellow eyeshadow and golden brown tresses pulled back.

See the breathtaking photo below!