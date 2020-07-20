Cardi B's Stylist Kollin Carter Exposes A Fashion Showroom For Racist Behavior and Language

"We HAVE to start holding these businesses accountable that benefit from our culture! The things you see circled in red are written by @mikey_stone one of the owners of @thearchshow showroom," Kollin said in an Instagram caption.

The celebrity stylist, whose clients also include Cardi B , Normani, Kelly Rowland and more, made a powerful statement on his Instagram. He called out a fashion showroom for their racist remarks about loaning product to Black celebrities.

Stylist Kollin Carter is calling on the fashion community to take a stand.

Kollin explains that the showroon owner, Mickey Stone dropped another stylist as a client for dressing too many Black women. He also mentions that the owner of th LA based showroom calls Black women celebrities "Felicia." SMH!

The famed stylist mentions that the biggest client that they've dressed to date is the City Girls. So how dare they make racial slurs againt Black women.

"I contemplated addressing this publicly but I want you all to see how racist people are behind closed doors and how they then turn around and use us for their benefit. This is completely unacceptable," he explains.

We agree with Kollin, it's time to shed light on these brands and designers who are racist, yet are benefiting from Black culture.

