Designer Christian Cowen Calls Out Khloe Kardashian For Selling A Dress He Loaned Her

On Instagram, Christian Cowan put Khloé on the spot for not returning a dress he loaned her to wear that is now listed for sale on Kardashian Kloset , the Kardashian and Jenner's fashion site where they list previously worn clothing for sale.

Christian posted an image of the dress along with a message for Khloe to his Instagram Stories, writing, "@khloekardashian why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website? We emailed 3 times and had no response." Yikes.

The electric blue midi dress was initially listed on the Kardashians’ resale website for $1,300. A similar style from Cowan’s Spring 2020 collection retails for $1,950.

The dress has since been removed from the Kardashian Kloset sale site.