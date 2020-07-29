Baby Tingz!: Nicki Minaj Receives Burberry Fashions From Her Friend Riccardo Tisci To Kickstart Her Baby's Wardrobe

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month with a series of stunning maternity photos, Nicki Minaj has received several gifts for her bundle of joy on the way!
Amongst the most notable gifts include luxe Burberry apparel courtesy of the fashion company's chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci.
“[Riccardo Tisci] love you so much. Thank you,” the expecting mom captioned an Instagram Story showing off her baby’s growing wardrobe.
In the brief clip, Nicki proudly shows fans her child's Burberry jumpsuit ($180), vintage check jumpsuit ($180), a tartan patterned bear ($520), and an adorable baby blanket ($320) from the brand.
Adorable! While it is unclear if Nicki will be having a baby boy or baby girl, it is quite evident that the tiny tot will have the best in fashion.
How exciting for the mom-to-be, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty!
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
