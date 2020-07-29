Baby Tingz!: Nicki Minaj Receives Burberry Fashions From Her Friend Riccardo Tisci To Kickstart Her Baby's Wardrobe

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month with a series of stunning maternity photos, Nicki Minaj has received several gifts for her bundle of joy on the way!

Amongst the most notable gifts include luxe Burberry apparel courtesy of the fashion company's chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci.

“[Riccardo Tisci] love you so much. Thank you,” the expecting mom captioned an Instagram Story showing off her baby’s growing wardrobe.