The Queen Barred Meghan Markle From Wearing The Original Tiara She Wanted To Wear For Her Wedding

According to an upcoming tell-all book, The Queen picked the crown for the famous actress.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Sadly, the drama after the Royal wedding continues. Two years after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot with lovely nuptials, controversy has begun to bubble up behind the tiara worn by the former Duchess of Sussex as she walked down the aisle in May 2018.

Veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reportedly get into the juicy details of why Meghan did not wear the tiara of her choice, but instead one that was selected for her by the Queen in their soon-to-be-released book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)
(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

People Magazine reported that a Royal insider stated that The Queen told Prince Harry: “Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me.”

“The Queen also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage,” the source alleged.

According to the book, there were no disagreements between Meghan and the Queen about her chosen tiara, but Harry was reportedly none too pleased by the actions of the Queen's longtime dresser, Angela Kelly. 

Scobie and Durand wrote that Harry felt that Angela, who earned her position as the senior dresser and personal assistant after working her way up the ranks since 2002, was dragging her feet in helping Meghan obtain access to her chosen tiara for a trial run.

The controversial diamond tiara the Queen selected was worn by her grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1932. It entails a brilliant floral-shaped brooch in the center made of a large round diamond surrounded by nine smaller circular diamonds.

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The bandeau is a flexible band of 11 intricate glittering sections with interlaced ovals and paves set with large and small gleaming diamonds.

A spokesperson for Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, stated that the parents of Archie, “Were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

We wonder what other details of the wedding will unfold in this book that will be released on August 11. Will you be reading?

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

