Taylor Swift Donates Money To Black Fashion Organization After Accusations Surface That She Ripped Off A Black Business For Her Album Merch

Written by Tweety Elitou

Taylor Swift has pledged to donate to the Black in Fashion Council after accusations arised that she ripped off a Black-owned fashion retailer’s logo. The famous singer made the announcement via Twitter after receiving serious backlash from those who noticed merchandise for her album, “Folklore” looked eerily similar to the New York City-based brand, The Folklore.

“This morning, it came to my attention that musician #TaylorSwift is selling merchandise to go along with her new album ‘Folklore’. She is currently selling merchandise with the words "The Folklore" printed on them,” Amira Rasool, the founder of The Folklore, called out via an Instagram post. “Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company's logo.” She continued, “I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.” RELATED | Black Fashion Designers You Need To Know Swiftly, Taylor’s team addressed the issue by dropping the word "the" from its Folklore branding. Taylor commited to donating to Amira’s company, along with the Black In Fashion Council to ensure the advancement of Black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry.

“Amira, I admire the work you’re doing and I’m happy to make a contribution to your company and to support the Black in Fashion Council (launching on 8/3) with a donation,” Taylor tweeted.

Thankful for Taylor's words and ability to be upright, Amira commended the singer and her team for "recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company's brand." "I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page," Amira tweeted. We love to see it. FYI: The Folklore sells apparel, accessories and other products by designers in Africa and the diaspora. Check them out, here!