Russell Westbrook's Wife, Nina Westbrook Launches MiniBrook, A Sustainable Children's Clothing Line

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Nina Westbrook, the wife to NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, and mother of three celebrates the launch of her sustainable children's line, MiniBrook.
MiniBrook is a unisex children's clothing line that is fully designed and produced in Los Angeles, using organic cotton and other sustainable fabrics. This collection is perfect for the little love in your life with a full offering of styles, including onesies, rompers, joggers, jackets, dresses, tees, and super cute cozy pants.
"I am extremely excited about the launch of MiniBrook. It has been a long journey, full of ups and downs, like anything else in life. I am just so ecstatic to be able to finally share what it is that I've been working on. It's been such a labor of love, and definitely an interesting process given the whole pandemic, but I really enjoyed it. "
When coming up with the collection, Nina was inspired by her and Russell's three children: 3-year-old Noah, and 1-year-old twins Jordyn and Skye Westbrook.
She wanted to design a collection that isn't just stylish but is made of quality material and is sustainable. "I've been able to pull from all of my experiences being a mother of three children 3 and under to create a quality product that checked all of the boxes for me when it comes to sustainability, functionality, and style. Outside of fun and adorable kids clothes, I just hope that the brand is able to bring some ease to the process of getting kids dressed in the morning."
Minibrook focuses on sustainability and charity. A portion of their proceeds is going towards non-profit organizations that aid struggling youth each quarter. MiniBrook's first donation goes to her husband Russell Westbrooks Why Not? Foundation, and in the future, the CEO looks to donate more of MiniBrook's proceeds to other organizations such as the "I Have A Dream" Foundation, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
The collection ranges from 0-3M up to 5/6T, retailing for $28-$66, and is exclusively sold on MiniBrook.com and at Nina's Oklahoma City store, Little Ark!
(Photo courtesy of MiniBrook)
