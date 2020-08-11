Get Ready!: Beyoncé Is Releasing Another Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Beyoncé made a big splash back in January when she released her first ever Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Now, she’s reportedly ready to drop more fire alongside the apparel brand that could hit shelves soon.

The Instagram account @yankeekicks just shared a first look at the latest Ivy Park x Adidas Nite Jogger in “Dark Green/Frozen Yellow,” which initially was reported to drop during the holiday season later this year.

According to the pictures, the show will feature a mostly dark green Primeknit upper, while the toe will feature a neon yellow colorway. A large “Ivy Park” hand tag is also attached to the heel.

Details beyond the IG posting have been extremely scarce. So far, there isn’t a publicly known release date. See the latest Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration below.