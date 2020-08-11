Get Ready!: Beyoncé Is Releasing Another Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: General view of TopShop on Oxford Street, London, with Beyonce's Ivy Park collection advertisement as it goes on sale at TopShop on April 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Get Ready!: Beyoncé Is Releasing Another Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Get a look at what’s rumored to be released soon.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Beyoncé made a big splash back in January when she released her first ever Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Now, she’s reportedly ready to drop more fire alongside the apparel brand that could hit shelves soon.

The Instagram account @yankeekicks just shared a first look at the latest Ivy Park x Adidas Nite Jogger in “Dark Green/Frozen Yellow,” which initially was reported to drop during the holiday season later this year. 

RELATED: Beyoncé And Adidas Will Be Dropping More Ivy Park Gear

According to the pictures, the show will feature a mostly dark green Primeknit upper, while the toe will feature a neon yellow colorway. A large “Ivy Park” hand tag is also attached to the heel.

Details beyond the IG posting have been extremely scarce. So far, there isn’t a publicly known release date. See the latest Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration below.

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC