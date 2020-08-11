Get Ready!: Beyoncé Is Releasing Another Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Beyoncé made a big splash back in January when she released her first ever Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Now, she’s reportedly ready to drop more fire alongside the apparel brand that could hit shelves soon.
The Instagram account @yankeekicks just shared a first look at the latest Ivy Park x Adidas Nite Jogger in “Dark Green/Frozen Yellow,” which initially was reported to drop during the holiday season later this year.
According to the pictures, the show will feature a mostly dark green Primeknit upper, while the toe will feature a neon yellow colorway. A large “Ivy Park” hand tag is also attached to the heel.
Details beyond the IG posting have been extremely scarce. So far, there isn’t a publicly known release date. See the latest Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration below.
Cop Or Drop ? 🤔 . . .📸 @snkrsden / @yankeekicksstore . . . Detailed Look Of The adidas Nite Jogger Beyonce Ivy Park (Green) . . . Release Date: TBD . . color:Dark Green/Frozen Yellow Style Code: EVM004001 RETAIL PRICE: TBD . . . Shoe design: 🦁🦁🦁 Comfort Rating:🦁🦁🦁🦁 Sizing Fit :TTS
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
