Issa Rae's Stylist, Jason Rembert Launches Aliette's Summer Collection That Celebrities Can't Keep Their Hands Off

The latest collection was launched on July 31st and is the perfect blend of loungewear and escapism in one. After 150 days in quarantine, most of us are counting down until we can escape to a resort, and this collection is just what we need for a tropical oasis.

The collection is inspired by Martinique, the island from where Jason's family originates. It features beach loungewear, including pieces such as printed silk twill pajama sets, Dolomiti fleece pants, and hoodie sets, colorful silk robes, cotton poplin lightweight dresses, and silk eye masks. The collection also features branded unisex T-shirts and crewneck sweaters. Poppy colors such as turquoise, green, and coral and alluring prints on satin have us impatiently waiting for the day that we can escape to paradise.

"I am excited to share this collection as it pays homage to my family's roots. I also wanted to create clothing that made people feel good. Given the current state of the world, I feel like loungewear is the perfect addition to ALIÉTTE," says Designer Jason Rembert.

The collection is available to purchase at AlietteNY.com. The campaign is shot at The Surf Lodge in Montauk and is styled by Jared Gilbert.