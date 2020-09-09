The Biden-Harris Campaign Taps 19 Fashion Designers To Create Merch For The 2020 Campaign

The Biden-Harris campaign taps American Fashion Designers for their 'Believe in Better' merchandise collection. Nineteen designers have volunteered their talents and creativity to show their support for the vision that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have put forward to build America back better and support Democratic candidates.

Aurora James, Joseph Altuzarra, Vera Wang, and Victor Glemuad are among the 19 designers apart from the collection. The line features an array of items you wouldn’t usually see in a campaign merch collection- from hats and jewelry to scarves and face masks.

Brother Vellies designer, Aurora James posted a photo to Instagram wearing the ‘Black Women For Biden-Harris 2020’ sweatshirt she designed as a part of the collection. Her caption read: “I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of a nation of Black women that will help us bring home this WIN in November. This shirt is unapologetically for us - and make no mistake Black women are about to make history this year."