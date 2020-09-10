So Fresh!: Clothing Collection Launches To Celebrate The 30-Year 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Anniversary

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
After 30 years, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is making a comeback!
On Tuesday, Will Smith announced the exciting news that a reboot of the popular series has been signed by Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.
“We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch,” he shared.
With the reboot of the nostalgic series comes a fashion collection celebrating '90s fashion trends.
Donned the "30th Anniversary" collection, the line of 30 items will feature jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sock, hats, masks, and bags inspired by the looks worn on the show by Will and Jazzy Jeff.
What a way to commemorate the premiere! The limited-edition apparel is available now at the newly-launched website, Fresh Prince Store.
