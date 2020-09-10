So Fresh!: Clothing Collection Launches To Celebrate The 30-Year 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Anniversary

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- Season 1 -- Pictured: Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith -- Photo by: Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank

So Fresh!: Clothing Collection Launches To Celebrate The 30-Year 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Anniversary

With the reboot of the nostalgic series comes a fashion collection celebrating '90s fashion trends.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

After 30 years, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is making a comeback!  

On Tuesday, Will Smith announced the exciting news that a reboot of the popular series has been signed by Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

“We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch,” he shared.

RELATED | ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reboot Picked Up For Two Seasons After Bidding War

With the reboot of the nostalgic series comes a fashion collection celebrating '90s fashion trends.

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- Season 1 -- Pictured: Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith -- Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
(Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Donned the "30th Anniversary" collection, the line of 30 items will feature jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sock, hats, masks, and bags inspired by the looks worn on the show by Will and Jazzy Jeff.

What a way to commemorate the premiere! The limited-edition apparel is available now at the newly-launched website, Fresh Prince Store.

(Photo: Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC