Get It Shawty!: Keke Palmer Dances Without A Care In The World In This $2K D&G Look

After making history as the first Black woman to host the VMA’s in 33 years, Keke Palmer has every reason to celebrate! Less than two weeks after her successful virtual hosting gig, the busy beauty posted a video dancing with pride.

While Keke vibed to Lloyd’s 2007 hit song “Get It Shawty,” we couldn't help but notice the 27-year-old’s gorgeous outfit.

After some serious digging, we learned that the "Snack" singer was adorned in a pair of Classic Round Hoops ($275) from Area, which she paired with an eye-catching Dolce Gabbana Leopard Print Poplin Top ($625) and a festive Longuette Tube Skirt ($1,245).

No need to pull out your calculators, because we’ve already done the math! Yup, this casual look will set you back a little more than $2,000.

Okay, Keke...we see you! It looks like fashion stylist Mikiel Benyamin is doing right by her.