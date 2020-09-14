Gladys Knight Wears A Designer Sequin Suit And Patti Labelle Wore Two Pairs Of $1K Christian Louboutin Heels For Epic Verzuz Battle

These women are so full of style and grace!

Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle did not disappoint when they reunited for an unforgettable night on the latest round of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series. 

On Sunday, the famous soulful singers both arrived dressed in their Sunday’s best to give the viewers exactly what they were looking for:  Decades of hits to heal our soul!

Peaking at 1 million, we think it is safe to say that the livestream was a huge success, and not to mention, both musical icons,  came dressed to impress! Gladys Knight showed up in a Badgley Mischka purple sequin pants suit, while Patti wore a navy cape and pants with two different pairs of Christian Louboutin heels!

Ms. Patti kicked off her heels and put on a different pair that was on stage next to her. We love these divas!

There’s no competition here. Both these ladies look amazing, and we’re so grateful to have witnessed history!

All we needed was some of Patti's pie and Gladys' banana pudding!

See details below!

Badgley Mischka Sequin Jacket $550, Pants $395
Badgley Mischka Sequin Jacket $550, Pants $395
(Badgley Mischka)
Christian Louboutin So Kate 120mm $695
Christian Louboutin So Kate 120mm $695
(Christian Louboutin)
Christian Louboutin Iriza 100 metallic $745
Christian Louboutin Iriza 100 metallic $745
(Christian Louboutin)

(Getty Images)

