Gladys Knight Wears A Designer Sequin Suit And Patti Labelle Wore Two Pairs Of $1K Christian Louboutin Heels For Epic Verzuz Battle

Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle did not disappoint when they reunited for an unforgettable night on the latest round of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series.

On Sunday, the famous soulful singers both arrived dressed in their Sunday’s best to give the viewers exactly what they were looking for: Decades of hits to heal our soul!

Peaking at 1 million, we think it is safe to say that the livestream was a huge success, and not to mention, both musical icons, came dressed to impress! Gladys Knight showed up in a Badgley Mischka purple sequin pants suit, while Patti wore a navy cape and pants with two different pairs of Christian Louboutin heels!