Ugg Snaps Up Partnership With Buzzy Black Designer Telfar Clemens

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
A Telfar bag is hard to come by—the fan-favorite product typically sells out in seconds, somewhat of an elusive item. The artificial leather "Bushwick Birkin" was designed to cost less than what its initial customers might earn. But Telfar's rapid growth in popularity threw a wrench in its accessible strategy as prices skyrocketed on the secondhand market. However, he held a pre-order event that allowed his customers to place an order on any bag and receive it at the end of the year.
Well, fans have something to be even more excited about because, On Wednesday night, Telfar Clemens announced that the brand has partnered with Ugg for an upcoming collaboration.
Telfar released a short video of himself wearing looks from the upcoming collaboration. Items include a beige long-sleeved cable-knit sweater, a sleeveless version with the back cut-out, a sheepskin vest, and a black T-shirt embellished with Ugg and Telfar's logo mashed up together in rhinestones. He accented the looks with his newly released durag. As part of UGG's new FEEL YOU. project, Telfar will release a full collaborative collection, alongside two other London-based designers who are yet to be revealed.
"I find UGG really sexy—a soft kind of rugged," said Telfar Clemens of his eponymous label TELFAR. "I have made unofficial, unauthorized UGG boots in two shows already dating back to 2010. So, I've always been obsessed a certain kind of ubiquity and when something really unique ends up on everybody. What I want to do is get down to the DNA of UGG and see what genes we have in common. To get down to the core of that feeling."
He's also the recent winner of the 2020 Fashion Awards' American Accessory Designer of the Year award by the CFDA, so there is plenty to celebrate.
"Telfar is exceptional; a true pioneer and visionary and one of the first designers to believe that being unapologetically yourself is sexy," said Andrea O'Donnell, President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands. "At UGG, we believe in the same thing, and that fashion can be real, democratic and aspirational all at the same time. This collection will be the perfect expression of our shared beliefs."
The Telfar x Ugg collaboration will be released in 2021.
(Photo: Telfar x Ugg)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS