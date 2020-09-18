Ugg Snaps Up Partnership With Buzzy Black Designer Telfar Clemens

A Telfar bag is hard to come by—the fan-favorite product typically sells out in seconds, somewhat of an elusive item. The artificial leather "Bushwick Birkin" was designed to cost less than what its initial customers might earn. But Telfar's rapid growth in popularity threw a wrench in its accessible strategy as prices skyrocketed on the secondhand market. However, he held a pre-order event that allowed his customers to place an order on any bag and receive it at the end of the year.

Well, fans have something to be even more excited about because, On Wednesday night, Telfar Clemens announced that the brand has partnered with Ugg for an upcoming collaboration.

Telfar released a short video of himself wearing looks from the upcoming collaboration. Items include a beige long-sleeved cable-knit sweater, a sleeveless version with the back cut-out, a sheepskin vest, and a black T-shirt embellished with Ugg and Telfar's logo mashed up together in rhinestones. He accented the looks with his newly released durag. As part of UGG's new FEEL YOU. project, Telfar will release a full collaborative collection, alongside two other London-based designers who are yet to be revealed.