See The Two Designer Gowns That Made Zendaya A Twitter Trending Topic As She Accepted Her First Emmy Award

Zendaya is spreading her black girl magic all over our screens, and we couldn't be more happy for her.

The 24-year-old star took home her first Emmy Award, as lead actress in a drama series for her HBO hit show, "Euphoria." Zendaya stunned in two designer gowns for the momentus occasion.

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya presented an award wearing a black and purple Christopher John Rogers gown with accessories by Bvlgari.