See The Two Designer Gowns That Made Zendaya A Twitter Trending Topic As She Accepted Her First Emmy Award

She is the youngest person to win Lead Actress in a drama series.

Published 9 hours ago

Zendaya is spreading her black girl magic all over our screens, and we couldn't be more happy for her. 

The 24-year-old star took home her first Emmy Award, as lead actress in a drama series for her HBO hit show, "Euphoria." Zendaya stunned in two designer gowns for the momentus occasion. 

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya presented an award wearing a black and purple Christopher John Rogers gown with accessories by Bvlgari. 

She switched up her look to accept her award wearing a custom Armani Prive beaded and polka dot gown. 

Congratulations to Zendaya on her big win!

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

