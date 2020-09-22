New Balance x Staud Partners With Black Female Athletes For Latest Campaign Collection

Written by Tira Urquhart

Coming off the heels of an extremely successful launch in May, STAUD will now release the second drop from the New Balance X STAUD collaboration. “For Fall 2020, we asked ourselves what the classic, chic version of our playful, rainbow Spring season would be, while keeping the artful, esoteric design details that lie at the heart of our brand,” STAUD said in a statement. “The answer was a version of our signature ponte styles combined with NB Sleek for high-performance wear, made transitional for all aspects of life.”

The fashion brand has partnered with Sydney McLaughlin, an American Hurdler and sprinter who in 2016, at the age of 16, was the youngest US Track & Field Olympian since 1980. She competed for the University of Kentucky before turning professional at the age of 19 and signing with New Balance in 2018.

Kendall Ellis, an American sprinter, also joined team New Balance in January 2019 after a stand-out career at the University of Southern California. She is the American and Collegiate Record Holder for the indoor 400-meter dash, and has won two gold medals in the 4 x 400m relay in the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. These two young queens are spreading their magic in this campaign!

Each piece is complementary and designed as cozy layers—items for this moment that can move seamlessly from early morning strolls to post work-out errands. A slightly oversized track fleece tunic echoes the effortless cool of classic ‘90s basketball silhouettes; it is easily layered over a bright blue biker short or, with equal confidence, a floor-grazing dress. A nylon triple tote bag comes with three detachable pouches that are perfect for last-minute escapes, and monochromatic long-sleeved crop tops and ankle-length leggings—with pops of electric blue and seafoam running down the seams—make for elegant active (or not) fashion essentials. Anchoring the entire collection is a new co-branded sneaker—a fresh, feminine, neutral-toned take on the New Balance 327. Grab a detailed look at the entire set here and expect a release to arrive at STAUD and NewBalance.com on September 24th.

