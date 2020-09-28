LOL! Saweetie Hilariously Dresses Up Her $70K Birkin Bags For A Reality-Style Skit, And Now They Are IG Famous

Written by Tweety Elitou

It’s safe to say that Saweetie is officially obsessed with her Hermès Birkin bags! If you don’t believe us, keep scrolling to see how the “Icy Girl” rapper took her love for the highly-priced handbags to new heights.

For those who may be unaware, this is not the first time that Saweetie has expressed her passion for the popular bags. In fact, she dropped into an impromptu split when her rapper boyfriend Quavo gifted her two Birkins for her 27th birthday. See for yourself!

Quavo got Saweetie not 1, but 2 Birkin bags for her birthday. I’d drop into the splits too 😩 pic.twitter.com/lgNduRPnFo — Ginika (@ginnnybabyy) July 3, 2020

With a growing number of designer bags that boast a price tag of more than $10K each, the 27-year-old wants to make it clear that she has no favorites. Over the weekend, the “Tap In” rapper posted this hilarious reality-style skit imagining the inner thoughts of her Birkin handbag collection. Let us introduce you to the collection, who she calls the “Birkin Bag Bratz.”

“Someone tell @birkinbagbratz I ain’t got no favorites,” she playfully captioned the humorous Instagram video that has been viewed over 1 million times.

Did we mention that Saweetie even created an Instagram for her bags? Believe it or not, they already have over 20k followers! Welp, it looks like we can expect to see more from the “Birkin Bag Bratz.”