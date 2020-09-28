So Icy!: Brooklyn’s Own Sheff G And Sleepy Hallow Drop A Small Fortune On Their Custom Pendants

Bling has undoubtedly become a staple point of Hip-Hop Culture and perhaps the most prominent aspect of it. Many people associate bling strictly with Hip Hop and nothing else, and this is no surprise considering the extreme emphasis and importance of it in the Hip Hop community. Diamonds can be defined as extremely showy, overpriced, and eye-catching jewelry that is often covered in diamonds, gold, and glitter, thereby immediately drawing your attention to it. Having a chain or a watch is undoubtedly the biggest method of affirming your authenticity and status in the Hip Hop community. If you pay attention to individual Hip Hop artists, you will notice their jewelry identifies solely with them. We caught up with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, two young rappers out of Brooklyn making their mark with Brooklyn drill sound. The duo is signed to Winners Circle, and has amassed over a million views on YouTube for the latest single, “Tip Toe.” The Flatbush natives have commissioned the notable, Benny The Jeweler to create one-of-a-kind diamond pendants. Because are you really a rapper without the iciest chain?

(Photo: Kirby Esquea @Kirbykurve)















Once you get into the industry, having the most extravagant and luxurious jewelry represents how hard they have worked to get to this point. It shows that they have committed solely to their trade, have mastered it, and thus reap the rewards from it. Every generation has their go-to jeweler. In the ’90s, Notorious BIG’s massive Jesus piece was created by Tito the Jeweler. In the early 2000’s Jay Z and Diddy dropped hundreds of thousands at Jacob the Jeweler, and now Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have spent a small fortune with Benny. See what they had to say about their custom diamond chains.

BET: What is the inspiration behind your pendant? Sheff G: Well, it’s my name with a chef hat over it. I’ve always wanted a nameplate, so I drew it and sent it to Benny, and he created it. I got the Sheff alone because I’m a G, so when they see it, they know this is Sheff G. I got a two-tone Gucci link watch and some rings. Sleepy Hollow: My pendant is the sleeping emoji, but he looks like me. I was the inspiration for it, I had them add twists, so people know it’s me, and I added the zzz’s as the bail. BET: Jewelry and having diamonds have been a cultural staple in the Hip Hop community since the ’80s, what does having jewelry mean to your persona? SG: For me, it’s like a trophy, you work hard to get here, so it means a lot to me. SH: It’s like a stamp for me. BET: Sheff, you're wearing a chain, a few bracelets, rings, and a diamond Audemars Piguet watch. So out of your collection, what is your most expensive piece? SG: Definitely my chain, I won't say the exact amount, but it's worth a couple of houses. SH: Yeah, definitely worth a couple of houses.

BET: What made you go to Benny The Jeweler for your pieces? SG: He’s the best, his diamonds are the best. My chain is made up of VVS diamonds, the highest quality in color and clarity. BET: As the next generation of rappers out of Brooklyn and you guys are number 1 with the new sound of drill music, do you guys feel pressure to be the best? SG: I don’t feel pressure. It’s just motivation. I just feel like I have to be better in every round. Every project has to be better than the last.

This article has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Written by BET Staff