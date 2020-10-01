Fast And Furious!: Bad Bunny's Crocs Sell Out In Minutes And Fans Are Pissed About It

Bad Bunny

They took their frustrations to Twitter.

Published 4 hours ago

If you've always wanted to walk in Bad Bunny's shoes, you'll have to wait a little longer.

The Puerto Rican superstar rapper dropped his first collaboration with Crocs on Tuesday at noon, and within 15 minutes, the collection sold out. The shoes were listed for a $59.99 on the official Crocs shop online, and after having shoppers wait in line for about 30 minutes, the website posted a message announcing that supplies were already gone.

Well fans weren’t happy about it and took their frustrations to Twitter. 

They are sold out, however fans can still get them from GOAT starting at $300. 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Getty Images)

