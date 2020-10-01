Fast And Furious!: Bad Bunny's Crocs Sell Out In Minutes And Fans Are Pissed About It

If you've always wanted to walk in Bad Bunny's shoes, you'll have to wait a little longer.

The Puerto Rican superstar rapper dropped his first collaboration with Crocs on Tuesday at noon, and within 15 minutes, the collection sold out. The shoes were listed for a $59.99 on the official Crocs shop online, and after having shoppers wait in line for about 30 minutes, the website posted a message announcing that supplies were already gone.