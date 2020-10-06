"It Burns!": Kylie Jenner Shares A Rare Glimpse Into Her Workout Life As She Climbs An Impossibly Steep Hill

"It Burns!": Kylie Jenner Shares A Rare Glimpse Into Her Workout Life As She Climbs An Impossibly Steep Hill

We are speechless.

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight for all those who question whether her workout consistency reflects her perfectly toned body.   

Over the weekend, the beauty mogul and social media influencer shared a rare glimpse into her fitness world, and fans were quite taken aback by the extreme measures she takes to slide her curves into skintight dresses and sexy bikinis.

Keep scrolling to see the impossibly steep hill the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star climbed with Maguire Grace Amundsen and her doggie, Norman.

“We’re going to go up this steep hill,” Kylie shared in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. “Oh god, it burns.”

Sheesh, what a workout (even though it probably does not happen every day due to her busy schedule)! 

These workout posts come are a big deal, especially since Kylie has been called out on numerous occasions for hiding the reality that most likely she has a personal trainer and a personal chef to achieve her fitness goals. 

(Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.)

