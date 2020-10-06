Very 2020: Sexy Costumers Yandy.com Introduce A Mail-In Voting Ballot Halloween Costume

Halloween may be canceled this year due to the pandemic; however, voting is not!

Lingerie and costume website, Yandy, is selling its "Mail-In Ballot" costume for $29.95. The costume features a tube dress with the text "Official Ballot Enclosed" and "First Class Mail." The return address printed on the dress says, "Sexy Headquarters, 1234 Lovers Lane."

The costume includes two "I Voted" pasties. Shoppers can also buy the bust stickers on their own for $7.95.