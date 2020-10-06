Very 2020: Sexy Costumers Yandy.com Introduce A Mail-In Voting Ballot Halloween Costume

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Halloween may be canceled this year due to the pandemic; however, voting is not!
Lingerie and costume website, Yandy, is selling its "Mail-In Ballot" costume for $29.95. The costume features a tube dress with the text "Official Ballot Enclosed" and "First Class Mail." The return address printed on the dress says, "Sexy Headquarters, 1234 Lovers Lane."
The costume includes two "I Voted" pasties. Shoppers can also buy the bust stickers on their own for $7.95.
The costume, part of the "Sexy Political Election" series. They are also selling a sexy postal girl costume, but you can't mail in your ballot without a postal worker!
The "Postal Babe" costume is a cropped baby-blue top with "letter carrier" printed on the bust and navy blue tiny shorts.
Whether you decided to dress up as a mail-in ballot or a postal babe, be sure to vote on November 3rd, 2020.
(Photo: Yandy.com)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS