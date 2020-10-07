It's Come To This: Pretty Little Thing Releases A $20 Bodycon Dress With A Built In Mask

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Fast fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing is has mastered style and functionality in one. The UK brand created a black midi dress with a mask built in, and we're not mad at it!
Face masks have quite literally become the must-have fashion accessory of 2020 and now PLT's latest launch has got everybody talking. The dress was spotted on model Lottie Moss, and his since sold out in most sizes. The long sleeve jersey dress doubles as a turtle neck but has straps to go around your ears as a mask. The ultimate hybrid outfit retails at $20, so you can head out for socially distanced drinks with the girls.
See the bodycon dress below!
Available in UK sizes 4-16, it's made from soft, form-fitting jersey and features long sleeves and a mask detail. This is a new spin on the traditional little black dress but it's very much needed. You can Buy it here!
(Photo: prettylittlething.com)
