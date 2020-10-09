Calling All Hotties!: Megan Thee Stallion Works With Fashion Nova On Line For Tall Women

Megan Thee Stallion is the queen of bouncing back and getting her coins. The Houston hottie herself is calling all of the hotties with her latest announcement. Meg has announced her collaboration with mega fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

“We got tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, skinny girl clothes, puppy clothes,” she expressed in a video posted to her Instagram channel yesterday afternoon. “Whatever kind of clothes you wanna wear, we got it.”