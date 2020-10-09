Calling All Hotties!: Megan Thee Stallion Works With Fashion Nova On Line For Tall Women

If there’s one thing Meg knows how to do, it’s bounce back.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Megan Thee Stallion is the queen of bouncing back and getting her coins. The Houston hottie herself is calling all of the hotties with her latest announcement. Meg has announced her collaboration with mega fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

“We got tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, skinny girl clothes, puppy clothes,” she expressed in a video posted to her Instagram channel yesterday afternoon. “Whatever kind of clothes you wanna wear, we got it.”

According to Meg, the collection will be for women of all shapes, sizes — and, most importantly, the tall girls. The line will include denim, bodysuits, crop tops, pants, and cowboy hats and feature matching looks for four-legged furry friends. This only makes sense being that Meg is a dog mom to two French bulldogs 4oe and Dos.

(Photo: Jora Frantzis)

Meg gave us a sneak peek at some of her designs for taller girls, sporting a pair of boot-cut, dip-dyed ripped jeans, and a matching T-shirt with a denim corset.

The collection will officially drop on November 18th.

(Photo: Jora Frantzis)

(Photo: Jora Frantzis)

