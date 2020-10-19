Calling All Gladiators!: Kerry Washington Wears A $400 Pink Suit To Court Voters

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kerry Washington is using her social media influence—and trendsetter style—to encourage women to get out and vote in the 2020 election! Over the weekend, the Scandal actress posted a few photos wearing a bright pink suit, and of course, we needed the fashion details. It turns out that the stylish suit (named “Ambition Suits You”) is a limited-edition collaborative between Argent x Supermajority.

“Gladiator in a (pink) suit,” the 43-year-old star captioned her mini photoshoot wearing the bright pink ensemble, which was created to raise money for Supermajority, a membership-based home for women’s activism. She continued, “Today I’m standing with @supermajority and the 94 million women who are eligible to vote early. I’m standing with every woman who boldly and unapologetically casts our ballot to make our voices heard on the issues and values that matter to US!”

Designed to inspire women to unapologetically cast their ballots for important issues, the fashionable suit is definitely badass and according to Kerry, “all proceeds go toward building a powerful diverse women-led future where justice is real!” Perfection. We are definitely here for the #WomenAreVoting movement—especially if we can look this good doing it! FYI: Argent sold out of the pink suit a day after it launched, but it is currently restocking. In the meantime, take a look at their Supermajority Super Stacked Tee ($25), which is currently available.