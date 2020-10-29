Finally!: Tayshia Adams Takes Over As Black 'Bachelorette' By Emerging From A Pool In A $150 Orange Bikini

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
The Bachelorette is just heating up! Tuesday night, Tayshia Adams left the Bachelor Nation awestricken—and drooling—after she made her grand debut in replacement of Clare Crawley, who quit the show mid-season.
Emerging from the water on the show’s teaser, the fan-favorite glistened as she showed off her perfectly toned body in a bright orange bikini.
Keep scrolling to take a look at the dramatic trailer!
Are we the only ones loving the swimsuit reminiscent of the look worn by Halle Berry in the 2002 Bond film, Die Another Day?
In case you’re wondering, you can get a similar orange swimsuit for less than $200. Check out this Camellia Underwire Bikini Top ($66) and Cabana Bikini Bottom ($84) by L*Space.
FYI: Tayshia, 30, makes the second Black woman to ever star on the show after attorney Rachel Lindsay in the 13th season.
RELATED | EXCLUSIVE: Black Bacherolette Rachel Lindsay Spills That She Won't Have A Bridal Party And More Details On Her Upcoming Tropical Wedding
Due to the 2020 Election, viewers will have to wait until Thursday (Nov. 5) to see how Tayshia spices up The Bachelorette.
(Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
She's turning more than a few heads.
days
COMMENTS