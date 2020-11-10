The Carter Estate!: Beyoncé Releases Behind The Scenes Video Of Her British Vogue Photoshoot Featuring Blue Ivy At Family Hamptons Home

Less than a month after causing a social media firestorm with the debut of her glamorous covers for British Vogue , Beyoncé has decided to bless fans with the opportunity to see behind-the-scenes of the historic photoshoot.

In a 4-minute mini-movie—directed and exclusively produced by Beyoncé—the leader of the BeyHive can be seen flexing her modeling skills as an enamored Blue Ivy watches her mother dazzle on camera.

Photographed by Kennedi Carter, Beyoncé appeared to be in good spirits as she was captured by the Black photographer that is currently a student at the University of North Carolina and earning a degree in African American studies.

FYI: Thanks to Beyoncé’s request that a woman of color shoots the portraits, Kennedi is the youngest photographer to ever shoot a cover for British Vogue.

RELATED | Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book



With over 4 million views and counting, it is quite clear that many people were eager to see all that it took to create the amazing covers. We know we were!

ICYMI: The December issue of British Vogue has been on newsstands since November 6.