Tracee Ellis Ross Wears A Sexy Alexander McQueen Harness Dress And Thigh-High Boots To Accept Her ‘Fashion Icon Award’

Written by Tweety Elitou

Tracee Ellis Ross arrived at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards in grand fashion. Who would expect anything less from the recipient of the night’s prominent Fashion Icon Award? Our point exactly. Flaunting a “snake swirl” hairstyle, the 48-year-old star began her evening by walking the socially-distanced red carpet dressed in a stylish brown suit by Schiaparelli.

(Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)















The Blackish actress later exchanged her oversized designer suit for a trendsetting Alexander McQueen ensemble that she perfectly paired with thigh-high leather boots.

(Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)















“Tracee, do you take fashion to be your lawfully wedded wife? I do, I do,” she jokingly stated as she accepted her well-deserved honor. “Thank you for validating my shopping habit.” During her acceptance speech, Tracee passionately explained her love for fashion stemmed from her unwavering admiration for her mother, Diana Ross. “Obviously, I have to thank the icon herself, my mom,” Tracee explained. "Not only for her great parenting ... but also her example, her sense of style, her epic closet, and her glamour that introduced me to the power of fashion."

She later recalled scanning the stage after her mom’s glamourous performances to gather the beads that fell off of her dresses. According to Tracee, the goal was to have “pieces of the magic, seeds of the fashion dream that I was cultivating for myself.” RELATED | Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Mom, Diana Ross, Negotiated Her First Runway Modeling Job As An 18th Birthday Gift

After chatting about her love for “vintage clothing,” and how Black designers inspire her, Tracee urged fans to use fashion as their form of expression. “Use fashion as an entrance. Let your clothes be your superhero cape, allowing you to be the best you can be,” she insisted. “It doesn’t matter if you wear black tie or a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, but suit up and show up, because our action creates our destiny, our joy creates space for our freedom.” We couldn’t agree more.