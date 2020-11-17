Trending:

Air Jordan 5 ‘Shattered Backboard’ Reportedly Releasing In Fall 2021

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A new Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be up for grabs in 2021. And the inspiration for the shoe comes from a 1985 backboard-shattering dunk from NBA icon Michael Jordan. The sneaker-leaking social media account, Sole Heat On Feet, shared on Instagram that an Air Jordan 5 Retro “Shattered Backboard” could hit stores next fall, Footwear News reports.

While rough sketches of the possible kicks haven’t been released yet, a photo from another social media account, z Snearkerheadz, shared a potential mock-up to give Jordan sneaker fans an idea of what they might expect. 

The “Shattered Backboard” iteration of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe will be designed with a white leather upper paired with black and orange accents covering the tongue of the shoe, sock liner and midsole. A netting material could also be found on the sides and would also appear near the ankle.

Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Shattered Backboard," but rumors that are circulating predict that Sept. 25, 2021 could be the special release date.

