Air Jordan 5 ‘Shattered Backboard’ Reportedly Releasing In Fall 2021

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
A new Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be up for grabs in 2021. And the inspiration for the shoe comes from a 1985 backboard-shattering dunk from NBA icon Michael Jordan. The sneaker-leaking social media account, Sole Heat On Feet, shared on Instagram that an Air Jordan 5 Retro “Shattered Backboard” could hit stores next fall, Footwear News reports.
While rough sketches of the possible kicks haven’t been released yet, a photo from another social media account, z Snearkerheadz, shared a potential mock-up to give Jordan sneaker fans an idea of what they might expect.
The “Shattered Backboard” iteration of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe will be designed with a white leather upper paired with black and orange accents covering the tongue of the shoe, sock liner and midsole. A netting material could also be found on the sides and would also appear near the ankle.
Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Shattered Backboard,” but rumors that are circulating predict that Sept. 25, 2021 could be the special release date. The “Shattered Backboard” themed shoe made its first debut with the Air Jordan 1 High in 2015 and recently dropped a 3.0 version in 2019.
(Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
