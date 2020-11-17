Air Jordan 5 ‘Shattered Backboard’ Reportedly Releasing In Fall 2021

A new Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be up for grabs in 2021. And the inspiration for the shoe comes from a 1985 backboard-shattering dunk from NBA icon Michael Jordan. The sneaker-leaking social media account, Sole Heat On Feet, shared on Instagram that an Air Jordan 5 Retro “Shattered Backboard” could hit stores next fall, Footwear News reports.

While rough sketches of the possible kicks haven’t been released yet, a photo from another social media account, z Snearkerheadz, shared a potential mock-up to give Jordan sneaker fans an idea of what they might expect.

