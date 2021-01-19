Fast-Fashion Retailer Pretty Little Thing Is Accused Of Copying Black-Owned Designer

Written by Tira Urquhart

Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa recently called out Pretty Little Thing for copying her designs. The fast-fashion retailer created their version of her $229 Veronique blouse (which debuted last spring during her groundbreaking virtual show Pink Label Congo) for only $55. She took her frustration to Twitter to write, "I normally don't speak on these things, however Pretty Little Nothing is Trash for this."

I usually don’t speak on these things, however prettylittlenothing is trash for this. pic.twitter.com/SZsiFY6lTm — + (@AnifaM) January 17, 2021

Fast Fashion retailers are known for creating a more budget-friendly, mass produced version of high-end looks. However, when they copy a Black-owned self-funded brand, we can't help but express our concerns. Unfortunately, there are no laws to protect clothing designs from being replicated unless there's something incredibly unique to said brand, such as Christian Louboutin's red soles. Even if Hanifa's cut-out ruche design is trademarked, smaller brands don't necessarily have the resources to fight with mega-retailers in court, so it's just a vicious cycle that keeps going around.

Hanifa fans expressed their support for the Maryland based designer. See some of their comments below.

This has to be the most obvious, shitty ripoff I’ve ever seen.. oh my god — Gigi Hadidn’t (@Lithunium_Snow) January 17, 2021

I’m so sick of these tasteless companies. You mean to tell me with all the people they’ve has hired, nobody can come up with original ideas??? 💀 — A Kingdom Woman (@thezionglory) January 17, 2021

“ pretty little thieves “ — Told By Amarachukwu (@AmarachiOzorgwu) January 17, 2021

Fast fashion retailers will always be around, but supporting Black-owned brands and Black creatives instead of buying replicas will help us all in the long run.