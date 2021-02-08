Money Moves!: This Black Publicist Launched A Luxury Shoe Line That’s Seriously In High Demand [Exclusive]

Written by Tweety Elitou

At BET, we are privileged to celebrate our Blackness every day. In honor of Black History Month, we are pulling out extra confetti as we profile some of the most influential Black people in the fashion and beauty industries—especially if their accomplishments and contributions are overlooked by mainstream society. Cheers to our icons, as well as those who are on their way to the honorable status! For more than 30 years, Anje Collins has successfully used her master’s degree in public relations to amplify and publicize an extensive list of celebrity clientele. Now, the retired veteran publicist is using her decades of experience to break barriers in the fashion industry with her new luxury shoe brand, Coco & Blue Collective.

“Being a publicist is the most unappreciated job,” Collins tells BET Style about her decision to pivot from her high-profile position in public relations to turn her love for shoes into a successful business. “During the pandemic, I fell and broke my ankle. This gave me time to think about what I really wanted to do,” she explains. “One was to focus on my organization Women In PR, and two just sit down and do me for once.”

Known for her luxury shoe game—often displayed on her Instagram account— the Las Vegas resident ironically used her unexpected downtime to ultimately launch her shoe brand and online boutique, Coco & Blue Collective, which gives customers high-end fashion shoes at a reasonable price point. RELATED | Patrick Kelly: Fashion Designer, Trailblazer, And The Visionary Behind Some Of The 80s Most Iconic Looks The move proved to be successful, as the ready-to-wear capsule line which was launched right before Christmas, sold out in less than a month!

While many may consider it a risk to start a business during a pandemic, Collins says she was willing to roll the dice and bet on herself to win. “It was simple,” she says. “I know that everyone can’t afford expensive shoes, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the quality. I want every woman that wears my brand to look and feel the luxury they desire.” According to Collins, it was also important that her first collection honored the special women in her life. “I named my inventory after women who are true friends and exceptional businesswomen who have a grown and sexy edge,” she tells us. RELATED | Bethann Hardison: A Model, An Activist, An Icon— We're Highlighting Her Most Notable Achievements! To follow her successful capsule collection—that featured a range of sexy options including strappy sandals, thigh-high boots, and even chic handbags—Collins launched her second line on February 4. Dapper footwear for men. “I want to celebrate the great men that continue to have a huge impact on my life and others,” she shared about the collection also named after influential men in her life.

The possibilities prove to be endless for Coco & Blue Collective. “It is my plan to continue to create gorgeous shoe capsules,” Collins insists. “I’m considering collaborations with amazing talents in the future. There will definitely be more eye-popping shoes that will be filling your timeline.”

To echo this notion, Collins revealed to us that she plans to launch a special spring collection in May, which will be available at the boutique just in time for Mother’s Day. “This statement collection will be like no other. I’m so excited to launch it.” To shop some of her latest styles (before they sell out again!) visit: cocoandbluecollective.com