Rihanna: An Innovator, A Musician, A Business Mogul, And A Fashion/Beauty Icon

Written by Tira Urquhart

Robyn Rihanna Fenty stepped onto the music with her hit song Pon De Replay back in 2005. After releasing eight studio albums and releasing hit after hit, the stylish songstress launched her first brand- Fenty x Puma in 2016 debuting sneakers and streetwear for women which further helped her become a household name. After two fashion seasons with Puma, Rihanna pivoted into Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty lingerie, FENTY, the luxury clothing line in partnership with LVMH, and now Fenty Skin. The pop singer turned business mogul, is a risk taker and all about shattering glass ceilings.

Rih introduced Beauty in September 2017 and made $100 million within the first few weeks according to Forbes magazine. Unlike most other cosmetic brands, Fenty Beauty’s first release included 40 shades to show the diversity within skin complexion. She changed the beauty industry with her inclusive shade range. The Fenty Beauty team has done most of its marketing through Rihanna’s personal Instagram account boasting more than 78.M followers and through sponsorships with influencers on YouTube. Rihanna’s unconventional approach to business is what continues to keep her on top. She launched her size-inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie back in 2018 and dominated. The Bajan beauty embraces women of all shapes and sizes. During her first NYFW show, a pregnant model walked in the show. She also leverages social media by hiring ambassadors of all sizes including celebrity friends such as Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion. In 2020, Savage X expanded their range debuting their first men’s capsule collection. For her Fenty Skin launch, Rihanna enlisted her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, along with Lil Nas X and others to show that men can also benefit from the line.

Rihanna’s brands are an extension of her creativity, sexiness, and inclusive mindset. Yesterday, we learned that Rihanna’s luxury line, FENTY will no longer continue production. After releasing the first collection in 2019, LVMH has decided to cease the line. The pandemic probably has something to do with the decision, but we’re certain that Rih will be just fine. Between music, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty she is a busy woman.