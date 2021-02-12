Trending:

Global Retailer Aerie Partners With Sofiya Ballin To Debut Black History Untold: Love Documentary

Aerie: Sofiya Ballin

Global Retailer Aerie Partners With Sofiya Ballin To Debut Black History Untold: Love Documentary

The short film will spotlight Black couples and highlight the power of Black love.

Published 13 hours ago

In honor of Black History Month, Aerie has partnered with Sofiya Ballin, a Philadephia based journalist and producer, to tell stories about Black love. Together, they will debut a documentary, Black History Untold: Love. The film will spotlight Black couples as they share some of their love stories and highlight the power of Black love throughout history. 

Aerie is hosting a virtual screening with ticket sales going to The Colored Girls Museum in Philadelphia.

#AerieREAL Changemaker Sofiya Ballin Presents: ‘Black History Untold: Love’ will be screened on Saturday, Feb.13th at 7 pm EST.

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo courtesy of Aerie / Sofiya Ballin)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in style