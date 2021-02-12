Global Retailer Aerie Partners With Sofiya Ballin To Debut Black History Untold: Love Documentary

In honor of Black History Month, Aerie has partnered with Sofiya Ballin, a Philadephia based journalist and producer, to tell stories about Black love. Together, they will debut a documentary, Black History Untold: Love. The film will spotlight Black couples as they share some of their love stories and highlight the power of Black love throughout history.

Aerie is hosting a virtual screening with ticket sales going to The Colored Girls Museum in Philadelphia.

#AerieREAL Changemaker Sofiya Ballin Presents: ‘Black History Untold: Love’ will be screened on Saturday, Feb.13th at 7 pm EST.