Emerge! Kicks Off New York Fashion Week Highlighting Black Designers

To kick off New York Fashion Week, Emerge! will host a virtual fashion show to present Black designers from the United States and Africa today, Feb. 16, 2021, airing at 6pm cst/7pm est.
Emerge! is one of the leading designer collective runway shows during NYFW. This season the virtual event is called,"A Decade of Diversity on the Runway."
The show is hosted by Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily, with special guest presenters, including Andre Leon Talley, former Vogue editor, and Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week. Other guest appearances by designer Karl Kani, London-based designer Ozwald Boateng and radio host Kenny Burns.
The virtual event will stream on GFNTV.com and on www.Emergerunwaynyc.com at 6:00PM CST/7:00PM EST.
"I am so excited about the upcoming anniversary show," says Dionne Williams, creator & producer of Emerge! Fashion Show, "When I created Emerge 10 years ago my purpose was to highlight the creativity and art that designers create for the runway. I am always at awe at the talent and gifts that designers bring to light."
This year's Fashion Innovator Award Honoree is celebrity stylist and Costume designer, Law Roach. Law will be recognized for his impact in shaping the global fashion industry.
(Photo courtesy of Emerge! Fashion Show)
