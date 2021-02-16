Emerge! Kicks Off New York Fashion Week Highlighting Black Designers

To kick off New York Fashion Week, Emerge! will host a virtual fashion show to present Black designers from the United States and Africa today, Feb. 16, 2021, airing at 6pm cst/7pm est.

Emerge! is one of the leading designer collective runway shows during NYFW. This season the virtual event is called,"A Decade of Diversity on the Runway."

The show is hosted by Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily, with special guest presenters, including Andre Leon Talley, former Vogue editor, and Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week. Other guest appearances by designer Karl Kani, London-based designer Ozwald Boateng and radio host Kenny Burns.