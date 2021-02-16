Michael B. Jordan, Cordae, And EIC Of ‘The Cut’ Lindsay Peoples Wagner Drop Gems On Creating A Legacy

In hopes of facilitating that conversation, Coach recently created a weekly YouTube series titled— “Coach Conversations”— to bring together some of your favorite people to chat about culture, community, and creativity.

Having an open dialog amongst Black creatives is extremely important to further the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the fashion, music, and entertainment industries.

On today’s episode, Michael B. Jordan—who serves as the global face of Coach—chatted with The Cut editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and his close friend, rapper Cordae.

During the candid convo, the trailblazers in their industries chatted about the importance of building a legacy, along with offering insight on how we can work together to meet our creative goals.

“I am super excited to be one of the only Black women in the industry running a magazine. It is a huge honor,” Wagner shares about her journey to becoming the EIC at the New York Times' distinguished fashion publication. “Within the fashion industry, it is such a lack of inclusivity, and I’m excited to continue to make those changes.”

For both gentlemen, success starts with embracing their Blackness and requiring the brands they work with to encompass that truth.

“I am a reflection of those that came before me, and I stand on the shoulders of those that have lifted me up,” Jordan explains. “I feel it’s only right to give back to the community that gave so much to me, and passing the torch to the next generation is part of that.”