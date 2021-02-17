Zerina Akers Launches An E-Commerce Platform To Amplify The Sales Of Black-Owned Businesses

Zerina Akers has taken Black Owned Everything from Instagram to a full-on business.

The longtime stylist of Beyoncé and Chloe x Halle launches Black Owned Everything, a platform that is both a marketplace and media culture hub built on the foundation of inclusivity to amplify and empower a diverse community of creators.

Black Owned Everything was created with the purpose of being a home for Black entrepreneurs. BOE highlights brands within the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and design arenas, bringing visibility and reach in global commerce.