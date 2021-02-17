Zerina Akers Launches An E-Commerce Platform To Amplify The Sales Of Black-Owned Businesses

Zerina Akers has taken Black Owned Everything from Instagram to a full-on business.
The longtime stylist of Beyoncé and Chloe x Halle launches Black Owned Everything, a platform that is both a marketplace and media culture hub built on the foundation of inclusivity to amplify and empower a diverse community of creators.
Black Owned Everything was created with the purpose of being a home for Black entrepreneurs. BOE highlights brands within the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and design arenas, bringing visibility and reach in global commerce.
The platform was initially introduced on Instagram in 2020 during the global pandemic and quickly developed a community of more than 14,000 registered businesses and over 200,000 followers.
The site launched its e-commerce platform today. Consumers will have the opportunity to shop amongst a globally sourced offering of both established and emerging Black-owned businesses.
Alongside e-commerce, Black Owned Everything will serve as a content hub for creators to virtually connect with designers through immersive storytelling and activated experiences. A destination for Black-owned excellence.
The marketplace opens with exclusive offers from Alliette, Sergio Hudson, Glemaud, Blackwood NYC, William Okpo, and a small in-house merch collection.
Visit blackownedeverything.co to discover the participating brands featured in the launch.
(Photo: Getty Images)
