Golden Globes 2021: Regina King Wears A Custom Louis Vuitton Gown That Took Over 350 Hours To Make

Although Regina King didn't take home the award tonight for Best Director at the 2021 Golden Globes, she won best-dressed!

King wore a custom black, and silver Louis Vuitton beaded gown with her hair pulled to the side. Her asymmetrical dress took 350 hours to create, according to People.

According to the Fashion house, the embroidery includes 20,000 silver sequins, 12,000 golden sequins, and 8,000 black sequins. Over 1,200 crystals were re-embroidered on top of the confection's original sequin embroidery for even more shine. She pulled the glam look together with $2 million in jewelry by Forever Mark.

The One Night In Miami Director won best-dressed in our eyes!