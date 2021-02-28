A Mood!: Spike Lee's Children, Jackson And Satchel, Steal The Show In Gucci Fashions At The Golden Globes 2021

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee made quite a statement as the official Ambassadors at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. According to the New York Times, the children of award-winning director Spike Lee and his producer wife Tonya Lewis Lee, made history as the first Black siblings selected to represent “Hollywood's next generation.”
While walking the red carpet at the socially distanced event, the brother-daughter pair also caused quite a stir on social media for their stylish designer threads. See for yourself!
Satchel Lee exuded confidence as she sashayed on the red carpet in a custom black gown by Gucci. The 26-year-old perfectly complimented her crystal-embellished dress with black tulle gloves, black leather platform sandals, and a matching leather clutch.
Also styled in Gucci, Jackson Lee commanded our attention in a custom-tailored jacket with a black satin lapel. Keep scrolling to see the 24-year-old's swag!
We love to see it! Looking good, family!
(Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
