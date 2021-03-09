Stunning!: Lauren London Glows With Pride As She Honors Women's History Month In The Latest Puma Campaign

With the help of Lauren London, PUMA is celebrating women all month long with the launch of new women’s styles throughout March!

PUMA will be releasing an International Women's day Pack inclusive of purple-inspired footwear and apparel. Lauren shared a series of photos to Instagram modeling the latest collection. She wore the Suede Classic International women's Day sneakers and matching jacket.

Lauren shared quotes from iconic women such a Maya Angelou and Nikki Giovanni along with the flawless campaign images.