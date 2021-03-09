Stunning!: Lauren London Glows With Pride As She Honors Women's History Month In The Latest Puma Campaign

With the help of Lauren London, PUMA is celebrating women all month long with the launch of new women’s styles throughout March!
PUMA will be releasing an International Women's day Pack inclusive of purple-inspired footwear and apparel. Lauren shared a series of photos to Instagram modeling the latest collection. She wore the Suede Classic International women's Day sneakers and matching jacket.
Lauren shared quotes from iconic women such a Maya Angelou and Nikki Giovanni along with the flawless campaign images.
The actress and mother of two, signed on as a Puma ambassador a few years ago.
PUMA’s IWD Pack comes on the heels of the brand’s launch of "She Moves Us" which brought together its top female brand ambassadors to celebrate the women who have moved culture and sports forward and to inspire other women around the world, including Lauren London, Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and more.
The iconic brand will generate inspiring content over the course of 2021, such as talks, videos and interviews with its female ambassadors, guided by the theme “She Moves Us”, and will tell the story of how it’s female ambassadors were inspired to become who they are today, the women who helped them, how they overcame challenges in their personal lives and careers and how they made it to the top in their respective fields.
(Photo courtesy of Puma)
