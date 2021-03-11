Iconic!: Dapper Dan Designs Fresh New Looks For Ken Doll

“With every look that I design, you get a strong sense of the wearer’s personality, and Ken’s custom looks are no different. I created three looks that were daring and bold because of who Ken is today – he defies expectations, sets trends, and is a true original. Our mutual ability to respond to and reflect people’s thinking is what has given us both longevity. Ken’s looks are fit for a new age, featuring high-impact- tailoring, a play on logos, and powerful color combinations,” said Dapper Dan.