Iconic!: Dapper Dan Designs Fresh New Looks For Ken Doll

Legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan has a new client on his roster. The icon is styling custom designs for Ken dolls to celebrate Barbie's go-to counterpart's 60th birthday. This defining moment in fashion history will feature diverse, one-of-a-kind Ken dolls in logo-oriented, show-stopping outfits.
“With every look that I design, you get a strong sense of the wearer’s personality, and Ken’s custom looks are no different. I created three looks that were daring and bold because of who Ken is today – he defies expectations, sets trends, and is a true original. Our mutual ability to respond to and reflect people’s thinking is what has given us both longevity. Ken’s looks are fit for a new age, featuring high-impact- tailoring, a play on logos, and powerful color combinations,” said Dapper Dan.
Ken’s official birthday is March 11, 1961. In that same year Ken and Barbie met on set and have been inseparable since. With more than 3 body types, 9 skin tones, 10 eye colors, 27 hair colors, and 20 hairstyles, Ken has remained a trendsetter throughout his existence.
The stylish looks will be showcased on Barbie’s global platform, @BarbieStyle on March 11.
