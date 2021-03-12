Meghan Markle Has Already Purchased A Special Heirloom For Her Unborn Daughter

During a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the sex of their second child. Revealing that their son Archie Harrison will soon have a baby sister, the couple seemed quite excited about their new addition.
Harry even posed the question, "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?"
No one could possibly be more excited than the expecting mom, who has apparently been planning for this day all along.
Recently, a 2015 interview with Hello! Magazine resurfaced where Meghan revealed that she purchased a Cartier watch in hopes that it would one day become a family heirloom.
According to the Duchess of Sussex, she purchased the pricey piece of jewelry in celebration of her TV show, Suits.
"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she explained. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."
To make the monumental timepiece even more special, Meghan also had the watch engraved with a personalized message.
"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day," she said. "That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."
Aw, such a sweet idea. We love a thoughtful gift, it has been thought about for years.
