Meghan Markle Has Already Purchased A Special Heirloom For Her Unborn Daughter

During a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the sex of their second child. Revealing that their son Archie Harrison will soon have a baby sister, the couple seemed quite excited about their new addition.

Harry even posed the question, "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?"

No one could possibly be more excited than the expecting mom, who has apparently been planning for this day all along.