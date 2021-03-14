DaBaby Steals The Show At The Grammys While Performing In An All-White Tuxedo With Matching Studded Gloves

DaBaby left us speechless with his “Rockstar” performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
The 3x nominated rap star performed his hit alongside Roddy Ricch and Anthony Hamilton decked out in an all-white suit. The North Carolina native accessorized his look with two Chanel pins, diamond gloves, and matching studded shoes.
Roddy Ricch joins him donning a white and black suit, and Anthony Hamilton backed him up with his soothing voice wearing a pinstripe tux. These men are looking real dapper tonight!
The guys performed the track while conducting singers dressed like Supreme Court Justices.
Talk about making a statement!
(Photo: Getty Images)
