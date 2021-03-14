Trending:

DaBaby Steals The Show At The Grammys While Performing In An All-White Tuxedo With Matching Studded Gloves

DaBaby Performs "Rockstar" At The 2021 Grammys

He performed his hit song "Rockstar."

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

DaBaby left us speechless with his “Rockstar” performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. 

The 3x nominated rap star performed his hit alongside Roddy Ricch and Anthony Hamilton decked out in an all-white suit. The North Carolina native accessorized his look with two Chanel pins, diamond gloves, and matching studded shoes. 

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: DaBaby performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMYÂ® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

Roddy Ricch joins him donning a white and black suit, and Anthony Hamilton backed him up with his soothing voice wearing a pinstripe tux. These men are looking real dapper tonight! 

The guys performed the track while conducting singers dressed like Supreme Court Justices. 

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: DaBaby performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMYÂ® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

Talk about making a statement! 

(Photo: Getty Images)

