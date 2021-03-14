Body-Ody!: Megan Thee Stallion Wears A Barely-There Showgirl Catsuit To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

Trending:

Published 3 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Megan Thee Stallion made her mark at the 63rd Grammy Awards! Besides collecting awards for the Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance, the Hot Girl rapper lit fire to the stage of the 2021 Grammys with her sexy dance moves. 

Rocking a barely-there shimmery catsuit, the 26-year-old scorched onlookers with her fiery performance of Savage, Body and WAP with fellow rapper, Cardi B.

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMYÂ® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
We especially loved Megan’s choice to enhance her showgirl look with a chic Marylin Monroe-inspired hairstyle, created by hairstylist Kellon Deryck

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The musical beauty later quick-changed into a blinged-out bodysuit for the remainder of her eye-catching performance. See her second look below! 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
